Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in ProAssurance Corporation (PRA)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ProAssurance Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other ProAssurance Corporation news, insider Neil Frank B. O acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,489.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard H. Friedman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,276,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $383,125. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded ProAssurance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on ProAssurance Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on ProAssurance Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE PRA) opened at 55.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.54. ProAssurance Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $63.53.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.14 million. ProAssurance Corporation had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Corporation will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ProAssurance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

