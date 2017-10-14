Shelton Capital Management Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Waste Management by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 277,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 450,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $33,694.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,338.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $36,369.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,218.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE WM) opened at 77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. Bank of America Corporation cut their price target on Waste Management from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.74.

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

