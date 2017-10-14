Shelton Capital Management Buys New Position in Hancock Holding Company (HBHC)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding by 18,052.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,069,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,132,000 after buying an additional 9,019,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,799,000 after buying an additional 1,103,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,229,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,316,000 after buying an additional 544,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,037,000 after buying an additional 532,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Holding by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 641,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,217,000 after buying an additional 511,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Holding news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $570,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $155,883.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,909 shares of company stock worth $827,307 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Hancock Holding in a research note on Friday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Holding in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hancock Holding in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hancock Holding from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ HBHC) opened at 48.15 on Friday. Hancock Holding Company has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Hancock Holding had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Holding Company will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Hancock Holding’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hancock Holding Profile

Hancock Holding Company is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region, through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. The Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

