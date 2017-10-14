Shawcor Ltd (SCL) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday. National Bank Financial currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$27.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Shawcor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.60.

Shares of Shawcor (SCL) opened at 29.00 on Wednesday. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The firm’s market cap is $2.03 billion.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company is engaged in designing, engineering, marketing and selling products and services, such as pipe coating services; flexible composite pipe; onshore and offshore pipeline corrosion and thermal protection; ultrasonic and radiographic inspection services; tubular management services; heat-shrinkable polymer tubing, and control and instrumentation wire and cable.

