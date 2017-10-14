News coverage about SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) has trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SharpSpring earned a news impact score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.4837655295299 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 33,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $35.64 million. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Get SharpSpring Inc. alerts:

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 51.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post ($0.50) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SharpSpring (SHSP) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/sharpspring-shsp-getting-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc, formerly SMTP, Inc, is a cloud-based marketing technology company. The Company’s SharpSpring marketing automation platform uses features, such as Web tracking, lead scoring and automated workflow to enable businesses deliver messages to the customers. The SharpSpring marketing automation solution offers digital marketing tools to small and medium-sized businesses and is primarily sold to marketing agencies using the platform on behalf of their clients.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.