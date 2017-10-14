SFE Investment Counsel Buys 498 Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 546,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 133,340 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 591,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,279,000 after acquiring an additional 171,785 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 571,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after acquiring an additional 34,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $117,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at 63.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. Emerson Electric Company has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.60 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

