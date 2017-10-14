Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

SQNS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) traded down 0.52% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. 1,205,272 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $153.94 million. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 212.46% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. Sequans Communications’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $545,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $962,000. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 657.3% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 71,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 774,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 705,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $4,237,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a fabless designer, developer and supplier of fourth Generation long term evolution (4G LTE) semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications, with a specific focus on the single-mode device market. Its semiconductor solutions integrate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits (ICs) along with its signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks.

