Senior plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.05 (SNR)

Senior plc (LON:SNR) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Senior plc (SNR) opened at 282.30 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.18 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.77. Senior plc has a 52 week low of GBX 161.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 291.80.

In other news, insider David Squires bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £129,000 ($169,602.95).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Senior plc from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 325 ($4.27) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Senior plc in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Senior plc from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Senior plc to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Senior plc in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.82 ($3.18).

Senior plc Company Profile

Senior plc is a holding company. The Company is an engineering solutions provider. The Company designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle and energy markets. It operates in two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics.

