Semtech Corporation (SMTC) SVP Asaf Silberstein Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $44,308.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asaf Silberstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech Corporation alerts:

On Thursday, October 12th, Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $40,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Asaf Silberstein sold 1,957 shares of Semtech Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $77,458.06.

On Friday, October 6th, Asaf Silberstein sold 2,500 shares of Semtech Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $94,450.00.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) traded down 2.35% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,724 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. Semtech Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.91 million. Semtech Corporation had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/semtech-corporation-smtc-svp-asaf-silberstein-sells-1100-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Semtech Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Semtech Corporation by 49.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 55,714 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. CS Mckee LP raised its stake in Semtech Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 58,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Semtech Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech Corporation

Semtech Corporation is a supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The Company designs, develops and markets a range of products for commercial applications, which are sold into the enterprise computing, communications, consumer and industrial end-markets. Its product lines include Signal Integrity, Protection, Wireless and Sensing, and Power and High-Reliability.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.