Sempra Energy (SRE) Shares Sold by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded down 0.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,806 shares. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post $5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

