Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Position Increased by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 560.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 665 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $33,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,143.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $51,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $210,141. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ SIGI) opened at 54.95 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $614.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

