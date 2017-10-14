Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Select Medical Holdings Corporation worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 49,224.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,058,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,579,000 after purchasing an additional 838,123 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,966,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 693,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,637,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,180,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David S. Chernow sold 133,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $2,374,496.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,815 shares in the company, valued at $13,027,197.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE SEM) opened at 18.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Select Medical Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post $0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation in a research note on Friday. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on Select Medical Holdings Corporation from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Select Medical Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The Company’s segments include specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation, Concentra and Other. The specialty hospitals segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of long term acute patients and hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive medical rehabilitation care.

