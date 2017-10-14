SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Short Interest Update

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 755,932 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 523,744 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC lowered shares of SecureWorks Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SecureWorks Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) opened at 11.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company’s market capitalization is $916.95 million.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. SecureWorks Corp. had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks Corp. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in SecureWorks Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks Corp. by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SecureWorks Corp. by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SecureWorks Corp. by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks Corp.

Secureworks Corp. is a holding company. The Company provides intelligence-driven information security solutions. The Company is focused on protecting the Company’s clients from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable companies to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

