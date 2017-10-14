Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Trading -1.1% Higher

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $60.81. 918,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,006,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. The company’s market capitalization is $9.01 billion.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($1.69) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,152,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $305,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,761 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,450. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 31.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,580.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6,835.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

