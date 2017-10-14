Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Insider Clay B. Siegall Sells 18,832 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,152,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $1,007,323.68.

On Monday, August 28th, Clay B. Siegall sold 25,506 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $1,221,482.34.

On Monday, August 7th, Clay B. Siegall sold 10,413 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $509,299.83.

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ SGEN) traded up 1.99% on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,024 shares. The stock’s market cap is $9.01 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $75.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($1.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $46.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 216,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,710 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

