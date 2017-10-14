Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Given a $46.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $46.00 target price on Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGEN. Cann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, June 19th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, June 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ SGEN) traded up 1.99% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 1,129,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.01 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $75.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post ($1.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,152,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $509,299.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,761 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,450 over the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 356,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

