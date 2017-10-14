Seaport Global Securities Lowers Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) to Neutral

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Tutor Perini Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

TPC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tutor Perini Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Tutor Perini Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tutor Perini Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 305,347 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Tutor Perini Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corporation will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini Corporation news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 25,000 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,923,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,652,663.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $1,956,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,566,711 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation is a construction company offering general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private customers and public agencies across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the repair, replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across various geographic regions of the United States.

