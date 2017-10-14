Scotiabank Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Capstone Mining Corp (CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$1.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.45 to C$1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp from C$1.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.74.

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE CS) opened at 1.44 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $563.49 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. Capstone Mining Corp has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

In other Capstone Mining Corp news, Director Manuel Arturo Estrada sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.46, for a total value of C$34,978.68.

Capstone Mining Corp Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of and exploration for base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada and Chile, with a focus on copper. The Company’s segments include individual mining operations of Pinto Valley (the United States), Cozamin (Mexico), Minto (Canada), Santo Domingo development project (Chile) and other.

