Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 985,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 25.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 556,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,026,000 after purchasing an additional 113,582 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 81.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 754,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,679,000 after purchasing an additional 338,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands Inc. alerts:

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. 1,536,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $616,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/scotia-capital-inc-reduces-position-in-yum-brands-inc-yum.html.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.