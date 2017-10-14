Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Stake Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) opened at 41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.50 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post $3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 72.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/schweitzer-mauduit-international-inc-swm-stake-increased-by-hightower-advisors-llc.html.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc (SWM) is a diversified producer of engineered solutions and materials for a variety of industries. The Company has two operating product line segments: Engineered Papers, and Advanced Materials and Structures. As of December 31, 2016, the Company conducted business in over 90 countries and operate 18 production locations across the world, with facilities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Russia, Brazil, China and Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.