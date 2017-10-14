Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Agree Realty Corporation worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation by 8.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation by 30.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) opened at 49.75 on Friday. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Agree Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 54.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 90.58%.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Agree Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

