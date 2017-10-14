Schroders plc (SDR) Insider Sells £7,378,991.62 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 213,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,458 ($45.46), for a total value of £7,378,991.62 ($9,701,540.39).

Shares of Schroders plc (SDR) opened at 3507.00 on Friday. The company’s market cap is GBX 9.66 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,351.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,248.78. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,712.42 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,522.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th.

SDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.65) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.96) price target on shares of Schroders plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Schroders plc to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,750 ($49.30) to GBX 3,560 ($46.81) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Schroders plc to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,750 ($49.30) to GBX 3,550 ($46.67) in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Schroders plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,031 ($39.85) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,398.73 ($44.68).

Schroders plc Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

