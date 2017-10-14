Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88,052 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Schlumberger N.V. worth $74,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,857,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,326,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,214 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 4,934,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,174 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,514,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,982 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Schlumberger N.V. by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,241,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Schlumberger N.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $86.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Cowen and Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.28.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 528.90 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is currently 1,538.58%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $513,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helge Lund acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

