Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Has $1,001,000 Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. held its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of RCI Hospitality Holdings worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings by 1,244.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RICK. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ RICK) traded up 2.90% on Friday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,402 shares. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $268.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. RCI Hospitality Holdings had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. RCI Hospitality Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Has $1,001,000 Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/schafer-cullen-capital-management-inc-has-1001000-position-in-rci-hospitality-holdings-inc-rick.html.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.