Scana Corporation (SCG) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Scana Corporation comprises approximately 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Scana Corporation were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Scana Corporation by 25.1% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scana Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Scana Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Scana Corporation in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Scana Corporation in the second quarter worth $195,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.50 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Scana Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Williams Capital dropped their price target on Scana Corporation from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Scana Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.06.

Scana Corporation (NYSE SCG) traded up 0.50% during trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,223 shares. Scana Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Scana Corporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Scana Corporation will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 57.92%.

Scana Corporation Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

