SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Receives $146.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.54.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications Corporation from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 9,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $1,358,844.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,258.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $1,119,603.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,217. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in SBA Communications Corporation by 88.1% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,641,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,298,000 after buying an additional 1,237,008 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $149,091,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications Corporation by 147,836.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,799,000 after buying an additional 687,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications Corporation by 41.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,230,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,927,000 after buying an additional 652,647 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications Corporation by 1,343.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 657,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,631,000 after buying an additional 611,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ SBAC) traded down 0.84% on Wednesday, hitting $150.94. 838,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.69 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.66 and a 12-month high of $154.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.51.

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. SBA Communications Corporation had a net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Corporation will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Corporation Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

