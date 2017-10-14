SAP SE (SAP) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Commerzbank Ag set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on SAP SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Societe Generale set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on SAP SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.94 ($116.40).

Shares of SAP SE (ETR SAP) opened at 95.315 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €92.06. SAP SE has a 12-month low of €75.00 and a 12-month high of €96.32. The stock has a market cap of €114.27 billion and a PE ratio of 33.211.

SAP SE Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce.

