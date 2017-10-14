Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Santander Consumer USA Holdings from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) opened at 15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Santander Consumer USA Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Santander Consumer USA Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,256,000 after buying an additional 403,894 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,670,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,492,000 after buying an additional 5,212,423 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,411,000 after buying an additional 966,516 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 3,363,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after buying an additional 384,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,057,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,012,000 after buying an additional 367,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

