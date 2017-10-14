Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Broadcom Limited (AVGO)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $285.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS AG restated an overweight rating on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Broadcom Limited in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $276.93.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) opened at 247.96 on Tuesday. Broadcom Limited has a 12-month low of $160.62 and a 12-month high of $259.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.17 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Broadcom Limited’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadcom Limited’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.48, for a total value of $4,929,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $2,406,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Limited in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 21.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 145,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Limited in the first quarter valued at $2,190,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Limited by 14.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Limited Company Profile

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

