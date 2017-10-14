Sandler O’Neill Downgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Hold

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Greenhill & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Greenhill & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Shares of Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 592,320 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $505.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.27. Greenhill & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.45.
Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Greenhill & Co. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co. will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.34%.
Greenhill & Co. announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $235.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 55.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Greenhill & Co. by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
Greenhill & Co. Company Profile
Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.
Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.