Sandler O’Neill Downgrades Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) to Hold

Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Greenhill & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Greenhill & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG reiterated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) traded up 0.59% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 592,320 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $505.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.27. Greenhill & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

Greenhill & Co. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Greenhill & Co. had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co. will post $0.03 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/sandler-oneill-downgrades-greenhill-co-inc-ghl-to-hold.html.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Greenhill & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.34%.

Greenhill & Co. announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $235.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 55.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Greenhill & Co. by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.