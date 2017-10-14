Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays PLC set a $136.00 price objective on Sanderson Farms and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ SAFM) traded down 1.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.60. The company had a trading volume of 668,648 shares. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $166.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $931.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.40 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 8.77%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post $12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Fred L. Banks, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $432,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,256.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $252,600.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,839.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $771,199. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 38,073.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,713 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 603.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 231,621 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,804,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,418,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

