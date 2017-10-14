Saipem SpA (SAPMD) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded shares of Saipem SpA (NASDAQ:SAPMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Saipem SpA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Saipem SpA (NASDAQ:SAPMD) remained flat at $7.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. Saipem SpA has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $85.60. The stock’s market cap is $3.87 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

About Saipem SpA

Saipem SpA is an Italy-based company active as contractor in the oil and gas industry in remote areas and deepwater. It supplies engineering, procurement, project management and construction services with the design and the execution of offshore and onshore projects. It is organized into two business units: Engineering & Construction and Drilling.

