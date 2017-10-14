Ryder System, Inc. (R) PT Raised to $82.00 at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from $69.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on R. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Ryder System from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) traded down 3.37% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,553 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $85.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $702,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 26,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $1,903,098.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,175.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ryder System by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

