Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 1,221,296 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,221,296 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.09% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,821,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 53,797 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,164 shares. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $690.78 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc will post ($1.10) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently -35.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is an externally-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States. The Company owns its lodging investments and conducts its business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), its operating partnership.

