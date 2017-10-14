Royal Bank of Canada Takes $15.35 Million Position in Carvana Co (CVNA)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Carvana Co (NASDAQ:CVNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 750,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.83% of Carvana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA) opened at 14.02 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The company’s market capitalization is $217.56 million.

Carvana (NASDAQ:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co will post ($1.13) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “fair value” rating and a $23.02 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying used cars. On the Company’s platform, consumers can research and identify a vehicle, inspect it using its proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology, obtain financing and warranty coverage, purchase the vehicle and schedule delivery or pick-up, all from their desktop or mobile devices.

