Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Diamondback Energy Inc. alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $57,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $438,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,805 shares of company stock worth $1,129,501 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank set a $95.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $125.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/royal-bank-of-canada-raises-stake-in-diamondback-energy-inc-fang.html.

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ FANG) opened at 101.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post $4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.