Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 30,200 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.37% of Cavco Industries worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ CVCO) opened at 152.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average of $127.86. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $88.65 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.70 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post $4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $410,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs and produces factory-built homes. The Company operates through two segments: factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations, and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and the Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers.

