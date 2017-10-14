Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rowan Companies PLC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Rowan Companies PLC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rowan Companies PLC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE RDC) opened at 13.71 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. Rowan Companies PLC has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $21.68.

Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Rowan Companies PLC had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $320.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Rowan Companies PLC’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rowan Companies PLC will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDC. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rowan Companies PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rowan Companies PLC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

About Rowan Companies PLC

Rowan Companies plc is a provider of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: deepwater and jack-ups. Its deepwater segment consists of drillship operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 29 mobile offshore drilling units, including 25 self-elevating jack-up rigs and four ultra-deepwater drillships.

