Ronald Blue & Co. LLC Invests $215,000 in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & by 0.4% during the first quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & by 0.5% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Merck & by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Merck & by 0.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Merck & in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Merck & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. set a $65.00 price target on Merck & and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Merck & in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS AG increased their price target on Merck & from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.29 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Merck & had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck &’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.11%.

Merck & Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

