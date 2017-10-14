Rockwell Collins (COL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rockwell Collins earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.2658318055284 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have commented on COL. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $96.00 price objective on Rockwell Collins and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Vetr raised Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.10 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) opened at 134.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.73. Rockwell Collins has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $135.31.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Collins will post $6.09 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Collins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Harlan Donnley Meade purchased 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $100,000.02. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

