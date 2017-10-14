Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) opened at 19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,727.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $194,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

