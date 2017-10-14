Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.52.

Shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.13% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.37. 2,157,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.36. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $107.41 and a 52-week high of $145.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post $7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In related news, VP Jennifer H. Mak sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $57,397.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 341,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $47,182,074.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,616,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 354,108 shares of company stock valued at $48,886,463 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

