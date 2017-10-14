Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.59 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (HD) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,004 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.68 and a 200-day moving average of $154.07. Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 192.30%. The business had revenue of $28.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot, Inc. will post $7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, EVP Matt Carey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $5,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,816,079.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $2,255,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,977.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,717 shares of company stock worth $8,916,321 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

