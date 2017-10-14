Robecosam AG Trims Position in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Robecosam AG decreased its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in MasTec were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 15,957.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,953,000 after buying an additional 5,160,001 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,484,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,033,000 after buying an additional 829,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,723,000 after buying an additional 743,879 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,803,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MasTec by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,810,000 after buying an additional 339,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE MTZ) traded down 2.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,580 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.45. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, FBR & Co upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.36.

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

