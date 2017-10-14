Robecosam AG Has $1.56 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 166.9% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 56,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 61.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK Inc. alerts:

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE OKE) traded up 0.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,185 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.41 and a 12-month high of $59.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/robecosam-ag-has-1-56-million-stake-in-oneok-inc-oke.html.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, September 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.