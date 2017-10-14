Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Trading Up 3% After Analyst Upgrade

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) was up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on the stock from GBX 4,300 to GBX 4,500. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rio Tinto plc traded as high as GBX 3,707 ($48.74) and last traded at GBX 3,688.50 ($48.49). Approximately 3,388,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,326,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,581 ($47.08).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 2,900 ($38.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG set a GBX 3,750 ($49.30) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.96) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc from GBX 3,260 ($42.86) to GBX 3,430 ($45.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.90) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,823.75 ($50.27).

In related news, insider W Sam H. Laidlaw acquired 7,500 shares of Rio Tinto plc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,420 ($44.96) per share, with a total value of £256,500 ($337,233.76). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques acquired 11 shares of Rio Tinto plc stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,501 ($46.03) per share, for a total transaction of £385.11 ($506.32).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,596.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,332.66. The company’s market cap is GBX 66.13 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 83.13 ($1.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Rio Tinto plc Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

