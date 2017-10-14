Rice Midstream Partners LP (RMP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their hold rating on shares of Rice Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:RMP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rice Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Rice Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE RMP) opened at 21.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. Rice Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE:RMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Rice Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rice Midstream Partners will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rice Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rice Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

About Rice Midstream Partners

Rice Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments are gathering and compression, and water services. The gathering and compression segment provides natural gas gathering and compression services for Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) and third parties in the Appalachian Basin.

