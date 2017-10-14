Rhumbline Advisers Sells 160 Shares of Federated National Holding Company (FNHC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Federated National Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Federated National Holding worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Federated National Holding by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Federated National Holding by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Federated National Holding during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in Federated National Holding by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 31,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federated National Holding during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated National Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) opened at 15.84 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $205.52 million. Federated National Holding Company has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Federated National Holding’s dividend payout ratio is -168.42%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Federated National Holding in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

In other news, Director Carl Dorf sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Federated National Holding Company (FNHC) is an insurance holding company that controls all steps in the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through its subsidiaries and its contractual relationships with its independent agents and general agents. The Company is authorized to underwrite homeowners’ multi-peril (homeowners), commercial general liability, federal flood, personal auto and various other lines of insurance in Florida and various other states.

