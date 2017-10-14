Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 27,592 NEXEO SOLUTIONS (NXEO)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:NXEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NEXEO SOLUTIONS during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 27,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NEXEO SOLUTIONS alerts:

In other NEXEO SOLUTIONS news, major shareholder Select Fund Ii L.P. Fpa bought 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $133,331.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $66,188.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 807,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,958 and sold 2,017,796 shares valued at $16,450,488. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/14/rhumbline-advisers-buys-shares-of-27592-nexeo-solutions-nxeo.html.

NXEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NEXEO SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:NXEO) opened at 7.60 on Friday. NEXEO SOLUTIONS has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $678.01 million and a PE ratio of 61.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

NEXEO SOLUTIONS Company Profile

Nexeo Solutions Inc, formerly WL Ross Holding Corp., is global distributor of chemicals products in North America and Asia, and plastics products in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia. The Company provides services, such as custom blending, packaging and re-packaging, private-label manufacturing and product testing in the form of chemical analysis, product performance analysis and product development.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXEO SOLUTIONS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXEO SOLUTIONS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.