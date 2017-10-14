Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,095 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (CDXS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Codexis worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ CDXS) opened at 7.50 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The stock’s market cap is $362.43 million.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Codexis had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 83.39%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post ($0.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Codexis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii Affiliates F. Vivo sold 1,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $6,126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is a developer of biocatalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals markets. The Company’s CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which introduces genetic mutations into genes in order to give rise to changes in the enzymes that they produce, overcomes many of the limitations, allowing customers to evolve and optimize biocatalysts to perform specific and desired chemical reactions at commercial scale.

